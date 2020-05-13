HEAL the GRT donates more than $20,000 to help preserve Greenbrier River Trail

CALDWELL, WV (WVNS) — Carolyn Komer, a regular cyclist on the Greenbrier River Trail, said community members in Greenbrier County love the Greenbrier River Trail.

“Even if you do it once, you can do it twice and have a totally different experience,” Komer said.

Alinda Perrine, one of the founders of HEAL the Greenbrier River Trail, said the trail was heavily damaged in the floods of 2016, which is when the founders of HEAL the Greenbrier River Trail stepped in.

“The community came together, donated money through efforts, we had some fundraisers that were really cool,” Perrine said. “We raised quite a bit of money and that money was designated only for trail repairs and improvements.”

On Monday, May 11, 2020, HEAL the Greenbrier River Trail donated $22,500 to the Greenbrier River Trail Association.

“HEAL the Greenbrier River Trail feels that, at this time, it’s best to let the trail association move forward with the improvements they need and they needed the money,” Perrine said. “So we said let’s work together and we made it happen.”

The first allocation will go towards repairing ditches around mile marker 7.5. New gravel will be added around mile marker 9.5.

Komer said community members are thrilled the trail will get the care it deserves.

“I think it’s awesome and I think it also shows that people really love this trail and also that it really does mean a lot to the economic health of this area because it does bring a lot of people in,” Komer said. “I can’t tell you how many times we come down here. We’re lucky to live locally, but we’ll come down here and see people putting bags on their bikes because they’re going to cycle and spend a couple days on the trail at the camp sites along the way.”