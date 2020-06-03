Health centers in WV awarded federal grants

Washington, DC (WOWK) – Health centers across West Virginia will receive $4,071,967 in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Senate Appropriations Committee members, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), say the grants are awards through the Health Center Cluster Program, which supports community health centers serving rural, underserved communities.

“Rural health centers are essential to making sure West Virginians have access to quality healthcare,” Manchin says. “The COVID-19 pandemic has put our health centers, already operating on shoestring budgets, in a dangerous situation. It is critical we continue to provide them with more support and funding so they can stay afloat during this pandemic.”

Individual awards include:

$1,101,114 – Shenandoah Valley Medical System

$1,107,151 –Community Care of West Virginia

$1,863,702 – Valley Health Systems

“Health centers provide such a robust portion of our health services across West Virginia, making this funding vital to our communities. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the staff of our health centers have been on the front lines, helping our fellow West Virginians,” Capito says.