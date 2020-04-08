Health Centers in WV receive more than $2.2 million to combat COVID-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS)– Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV) announced a grant for 28 health centers in West Virginia to help fight COVID-19. Congresswoman Miller made the announcement on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

The funding is a direct result of the CARES ACT passed by Congress and is to be used to aid in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The federal government is using every resource possible to ensure our communities have the resources they need to keep Americans safe, healthy, and employed. This round of funding is crucial to helping diagnose, treat, and prevent COVID-19 in West Virginia. Thank you to all of our health care professionals who are on the frontlines of this disease, I am working each day to bring home all the available tools you need to protect our state.” Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV)

Bluestone Health Association INC. in Princeton will receive $765,065, Community Health Systems INC. in Beckley will receive $1,217,360, Monroe County Health Department in Union will receive $687,155, and Rainelle Medical Center INC. in Rainelle will receive $722,330.

The $22,161,110 grant was funded by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).