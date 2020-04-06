Health Dept. reports one new COVID-19 case in Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Health Department reported a new case of COVID-19 in their jurisdiction. The information came during a daily update on Monday, April 6, 2020.

The case was reported to the health department on Friday, April 3. Health officers said the case was travel related. All of those who had contact with the person who tested positive were contacted and are quarantined.

The health department also asked residents to support local restaurants by ordering for pick-up, curb-side service or delivery.