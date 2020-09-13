Health insurance agencies warn about senior citizen scams

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Its that time of the year to pick your health insurance premium. Local health insurance agencies warn that there could be scams out there during this period for senior citizens.

Mike Moore with Moore Insurance said it’s important that older generations are aware of the warning signs of possible scams.

“Be wary of the fact that medicare or social security will not call you,” Moore said. “And then just make you do your homework because you got that one shot between October 15th and December 7th to make that change which will be effective January 1.”

Moore said all seniors should go to medicare.gov and check out all that is available before the sign up period in October.