Health officals remind people to be safe during Memorial Day Weekend

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Memorial Day weekend usually symbolizes the start of summer. While you enjoy hanging out with family and friends, health officials are reminding people to be safe.

Memorial Day will mark the first holiday since many COVID-19 pandemic restrictions were lifted.

“if you have not been vaccinated you do still need to continue to wear your masks,” Nancy Edwards, Infection Preventionist, said. “Do a lot of hand hygiene and practice your social distancing especially if your indoors.”

Edwards said if you are fully vaccinated you are able to celebrate the holiday like you did before the pandemic started.