Health officials bring awareness to colon cancer after Chadwick Boseman’s death

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The nation mourned the loss of actor, Chadwick Boseman, who died at the young age of 43. He died battling Colorectal cancer. His death brought awareness to the disease, which is the third most common cancer in men and women, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Natalie Sargent is the Patient Navigator for the Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital Oncology Department.

“In our community, it’s one of the top 5 cancers that we see. In our office, it’s one of the top three for sure,” Sargent said.

The cancer is most common in men, especially african American men. Sargent said it can come at a young age.

“It can come as young as 30’s, or even younger. We’ve had some patients who are in their 20’s,” Sargent said.

That is why it’s important to get screened. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends screening for adults age 50-75.

“You want to catch that early. The earlier that you catch cancer, the earlier that it can be treated, and the better your outcome is,” Sargent explained.

But, colon cancer does not necessarily wait until you are 50. If you have any symptoms, Sargent said you should contact your primary care doctor right away.

“Anytime that you have any symptoms, such as belly plain, bloating, rectal bleeding, family history of cancer, you need to have those screenings done,” Sargent said.

There are ways you can prevent colorectal cancer. Health officials said alcohol use and smoking can increase your chances of getting the disease. A fatty diet, with a lot of red meat, is also a risk factor.

“It can be preventable,” Sargent explained.