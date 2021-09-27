Health Officials encourage flu vaccine

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Flu season is just a few weeks away, and health officials are encouraging the public to get vaccinated.

Flu season typically lasts from October until May. The Health Officer for the Fayette County Health Department, Anita Stewart, said it’s best to get vaccinated before Halloween. She said the flu vaccine is important this year to limit the spread of the flu and help ease the strain on healthcare systems.

“The reason that we encourage the flu shot is to prevent hospitalization, death and prevent what we call significant bad outcomes from influenza,” Stewart said. “It helps reduce the severity of the illness if you get vaccinated.”

Flu vaccines are available at local pharmacies, grocery stores and doctor’s offices.