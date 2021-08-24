Health Officials: “Look at the statistics of breakthrough cases”

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Required vaccines are nothing new if you work in the medical field or in health care. As many hospitals across our region announce they will be requiring all employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine, health care professionals are reminding employees this is common practice.

Dr. Bridgett Morrison is the Health Officer for the Greenbrier County Health Department. She said vaccinations already required are ones that prevent Hepatitis, Measles, meningitis, and even Tetanus. She said the COVID-19 vaccine is no different.

“When you start looking at the statistics of people who have COVID-19 and you look at the statistics of breakthrough cases in people that have been fully vaccinated that are getting the infection, the majority are doing well,” Dr. Morrison said. “They’re not getting that sick. That’s what we want.”

Dr. Morrison also said Greenbrier County is currently in the red category; however, out of the nearly 20,000 people vaccinated in the county, only 85 people experienced a breakthrough infection, meaning the vaccine is working.