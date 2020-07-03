Health officials remind people to practice social distancing during holiday weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Since the Fourth of July is Saturday, health administrators are warning people to stay safe while celebrating. Many cities cancelled their firework shows, but the city of Beckley and the city of Princeton are still holding one Saturday night.

Health officer, Anita Stewart, said it is important to remember to keep apart from each other while watching the shows.

“Just remember hugging, kissing, hand shaking those are all great ways to pass any virus especially COVID-19 so try to avoid doing that you know come up with creative ways to say hello or I love you, with hand signals or something fun that your family can do,” Stewart said.

Stewart said if you are sick or you were around someone who was exposed to the virus, stay home.