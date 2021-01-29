Health officials warn against COVID-19 fatigue

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Although more people are getting vaccinated against COVID-19, health officials want to remind the community to stay vigilant.

Health officials said they see people being lax with some of the guidelines; however, Appalachian Regional Healthcare Pharmacy Director, Leann Umberger, said people need to follow them now more than ever while they get people in Southern West Virginia vaccinated. She also said people who are already vaccinated also need to continue to follow them.

“Keep social distancing. Not gathering in large groups. Even though we are all getting vaccinated, we will need to keep up the fight to make sure we keep it at bay. Masks are still required until we get everyone vaccinated and take care of this pandemic,” Umberger said.

Umberger said per the state, the vaccine should be available to everyone in West Virginia by August.