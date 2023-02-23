WELCH, WV (WVNS)–The city of Welch hosted a heart health event at the Jack Caffrey Arts Center on February 23, 2023.

Community members were able to learn the difference between cardiac arrest and heart attacks as well as the difference between symptoms between men and women.

The event also held screenings for blood pressure, Cholesterol, EKG and more.

“What we want to do here is to let everybody know those types of symptoms you need to report to the doctor because three-quarters of heart attacks happen at home,” said Melissa Coleman, an RN with Faith Community Nurse.

Coleman said women are more at risk for heart attacks than men. She encouraged everyone to go to their doctors as soon as they have issues.