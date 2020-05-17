Heart of God Ministries honors 2020 graduating seniors

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– One church in Beckley celebrated the graduating seniors at their service on Sunday, May 17,2020. Heart of God Ministries took time to let the seniors dress in their caps and gowns and walk down the aisle.

Youth Pastor Tyler Coleman said with the nontraditional graduations happening this year this is the least they could do to show how proud they are of each senior.

“It’s wonderful I count it has a privilege just to be able to celebrate that with them,” Coleman said. “It’s definitely a major milestone in everyone’s life, I mean anyone you ask they can take you back to the moment they graduated and tell you those feelings. So it’s just an honor to be able to share that moment with them.”

Each senior was also given a bible to take home with them.