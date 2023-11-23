Raleigh County, WV (WVNS) — Heart of God Ministries in Beckley welcomed everyone in the community to join them Thursday for a special Thanksgiving service.

Services began at 10 in the morning, and were kicked off with a few songs by their choir and live band.

Pastor and Bishop Fred T. Sims said he believes in unity in the community and that this special service is a great way to bring the community together in the holiday spirit.

Services were vibrant and filled with spirit. They included several performances from the choir and live band, spirited sermons given by several speakers, including Pastor Sims, and quiet moments of prayer and vigil for those who have passed but are still here in spirit.

Heart of God Ministries is located at 1703 South Kanawha Street.

Services are Sundays both at 10 in the morning and 5 in the evening.