Heart of God Ministries open their doors for Black History Month Program

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– February is Black History Month and Heart of God Ministries held their annual Black History Month Program on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. This year’s topic was “Saving the Souls of America.”

Guest speaker Rev. Matthew Watts said it is important to remember what leaders like Martin Luther King Jr. preached back in the 60s.

“Very often the contributions of African Americans in particular has been excluded from the history books and from the American narrative,” Watts said. “So it’s very important that African Americans and non African Americans really understand the significant contributions by African American people.”

Heart of God Ministries Sunday morning service is at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Students learn about heart on Valentine's Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Students learn about heart on Valentine's Day"

Florists don't have time to stop and smell the roses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florists don't have time to stop and smell the roses"

Deputies make an arrest in connection to human remains found in Fayette County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputies make an arrest in connection to human remains found in Fayette County"

Monroe County woman warning neighbors after someone tries to break-in

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monroe County woman warning neighbors after someone tries to break-in"

Monroe County woman warns neighbors after alleged home invasion, assault

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monroe County woman warns neighbors after alleged home invasion, assault"

Community remembers man who died in house fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community remembers man who died in house fire"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News