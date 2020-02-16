Heart of God Ministries open their doors for Black History Month Program

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– February is Black History Month and Heart of God Ministries held their annual Black History Month Program on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. This year’s topic was “Saving the Souls of America.”

Guest speaker Rev. Matthew Watts said it is important to remember what leaders like Martin Luther King Jr. preached back in the 60s.

“Very often the contributions of African Americans in particular has been excluded from the history books and from the American narrative,” Watts said. “So it’s very important that African Americans and non African Americans really understand the significant contributions by African American people.”

