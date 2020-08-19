Heart of God Ministries preparing for annual back to school event

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Heart of God Ministries is still holding their 19th annual Back to School event, but it will look different in 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the event will be a drive-thru format. They will still be giving out backpacks filled with school supplies and this year they will be giving away bags of groceries.

Bishop Fred Simms said they also have something for college students.

“We got backpacks for the kids and we also got about 10 laptops for those college students in their first year or second year that they will be able to register for and they will be given the laptops away as well,” Simms said.

Everyone is to stay in their cars when they pull in. This year the event will be in the lower parking lot of the church from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. this Saturday, Aug. 19.