Heat exhaustion and heat stroke: how to spot the signs

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Intense heat and hours in the sun can be a dangerous combination.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an average of 660 people succumb to extreme heat every year. Some age groups are more vulnerable.

“It can affect the young, the infants and toddlers, and the elderly more than the rest of adults so you have to be particularly mindful of the young and the old,” said Paul Seamann; Director of Operations at Jan-Care.

Heat exhaustion is easier to spot. The main signs are dehydration and profuse sweating, but heat stroke can be far more dangerous.

“Heat stroke is where you become confused, a lot of times you’re not able to walk as well as you did before, you will have hot, dry, red skin, and there will be no sweat,” said Seamann.

Heat stroke can cause a dangerous rise in body temperature and cause brain damage if not treated immediately.

“We’re training all of our new recruits and paramedics to recognize that heat stroke and that’s in a bath tub with ice and if you can to call EMS immediately,” said Seamann.

Despite the risks, there are still ways to be outside safely on days with higher temperatures.

“The biggest thing is to stay in the shade. There’s a tremendous difference between the shade and direct sunlight and also try to keep the air moving if there’s a fan or there’s a breeze you can catch,” said Seamann.