Heat exhaustion vs. heat stroke, know the signs

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — When the temperatures start to climb, heat exhaustion and heat stroke become a real danger. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the body loses its ability to cool down, resulting in a rapid rise in body temperature.

Nurse Practioner Sandra Stack said there are many signs for people to look out for if they are out in the heat for too long.

“Feel fatigued, extreme fatigue, weakness can’t move your extremities some confusion those sorts of things,” Stack said.

Stack said if you experience any of these symptoms get inside immediately and start drinking cold water. She also said to help stay hydrated, start drinking water an hour before you go outside.