Tonight keeps the haze around with otherwise mostly clear skies taking place as temperatures dip back into the middle 50s.

Thursday continues the dry trend with high pressure overhead. Temperatures will soar into the lower 80s under hazy but mostly sunny skies. It’s a summer-like day – we haven’t had too many of those this year just yet! Air quality values will still be compromised but will not be as poor as what we experienced back on Wednesday. Regardless, if you are sensitive to compromised air quality, consider spending less time outdoors. Nearly 500 fires continue to burn in Canada.

Friday begins to see the chances for a few showers and storms return in the afternoon with high pressure shifting south and our wind subsequently coming from the south. The heat and humid will pop a few garden-variety showers and storms in the afternoon but once again, there will be plenty of dry time, with highs in the middle 80s – summer-like! This will begin a period of weather with a setup called the ‘ring of fire’.

A dominant area of high pressure over the southern US (over the Gulf of Mexico) will keep that section of the country dry but allow thunderstorms to form around the bubble of high pressure near the jet stream, which in this case will be in our region heading into the weekend. This setup allows for complexes of showers and thunderstorms to form. Though it won’t rain all of the time Friday and into the weekend, some storms will have the potential to be strong, with damaging wind gusts being the primary threat. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our area already in a level 2 out of 5 for severe weather Friday for this threat.

Saturday looks to continue our chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms with our “Ring of Fire” pattern still in place. In addition, a disturbance to our north should allow for a few more scattered showers and storms to form with the heat and humidity in the region. Any storm that forms will have the potential to produce locally heavy rainfall, but once again, there will be plenty of dry time as well for the 4th of July holiday weekend plans on Saturday. It’s another summer-like day on the way with highs in the middle 80s. With the muggy air mass in place, some storms could produce brief but locally heavy rainfall.

Sunday continues those chances for scattered showers and storms, as our region will continue to receive a humid air flow from the south courtesy of a frontal system up to our north. As a result, scattered showers and storms will meander about southern West Virginia, especially in the afternoon. Though the flood threat for these kinds of setups are typically low, any town that sees a few repeated downpours could be susceptible to some brief, nuisance high water issues. Again, this threat is low overall. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s.

Monday keep the chances for a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms in the picture. Our “Ring of Fire” pattern will begin to break but a disturbance still up to our north will provide enough energy to pop a few storms. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

The 4th of July looks pretty dry at this point with plenty of sunshine expected with high pressure once again in control. We’ll see high temperatures in the lower 80s. A couple of isolated storms can’t be ruled out over the mountains, but most of us will be dry.

Wednesday looks dry too, with high pressure once again in control and high temperatures in the middle 80s.

Looking ahead, Mother Nature will likely provide a couple of fireworks of her own for the 4th of July holiday and a summer-like pattern following the holiday. At this point, the chances for storms look to only be isolated but the pattern will be warm, as temperatures to be more summer-like look likely for the entirety of the 4th of July weekend and through the holiday and beyond with the 80s being much more common for high temperatures than we’ve experienced recently.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear skies with haze. Lows in the middle 50s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny, summer-like! Highs in the lower 80s.

FRIDAY

A few scattered storms in the afternoon. Some storms could be severe. Highs in the middle 80s.

SATURDAY

Scattered storms likely. Highs in the middle 80s.

SUNDAY

Scattered storms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY

A few storms still possible. Highs in the lower 80s.

4TH OF JULY

Partly sunny! Isolated storm. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the middle 80s.

FRIDAY

Isolated storms. Highs in the middle 80s.

SATURDAY

Isolated storms. Highs near 80.