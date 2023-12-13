OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — The principal of Oak Hill Middle School plans to jump in the ring this coming Friday with professional wrestler Heath Slater of WWE to defend his school’s honor against bad guys from Pittsburgh, he said on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

Oak Hill Middle School Principal Chad Quesenberry said admission to the “Running with the Devil” charity wrestling match is free, with an unopened toy or clothing which still has tags.

The match benefits the Oak Hill Campus Toy and Clothing Drive.

Heath Slater, a West Virginia native and he says he’s in town to defend his childhood friend, Mr. Quesenberry, along with the honor of his home state.

“There’s this guy named ‘The Franchise,’ Shane Douglas,” said Slater. “And he’s been putting Chad through the wringer, a little bit. He has been, you know, really talking a lot of junk about Oak Hill, and, you know, West Virginia itself, as a whole, so he’s the bad guy.”

Quesenberry said the goal is to get the attention of the community, so that they will donate to help deserving children.

He said he believes the wrestling match will draw folks out with donations.

“We’re going to have an event here, where I’m probably going to end up in the ring, at some point,” he said. “And all of a sudden, people are like, wait a minute, that principal’s not going to do that, and so, you have that catch. At its core, we’re taking care of Christmas for close to 40 kids.”

The match will be held Friday, December 15, 2023, at Oak Hill Middle School. Doors open at 6:30 P.M. with a meet-and-greet and photo opportunities.

The match starts at 7:30 p.m.

Ringside admission is $15. Bleacher seats are $10 admission, and kids ten and under pay $5 for admission.

