RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– West Virginia is, once again, under the bountiful spell of autumn.

Folks are pulling out their flannel shirts and team sweatshirts and heading to football games and festivals.

For many in southern West Virginia, the fall season also means a trip to Okes Family Farm.

Nestled in Raleigh County on Blue Jay Six Road, the farm opens to the public each September and welcomes people of all ages to a world of fodder shocks, pumpkin patches and apple cider.

Folks board the tractor at the barn for a bumpy hayride up to the field, where rows and rows of pumpkins, from gigantic jack-o-lantern pumpkins to the littlest gourds, wait to be picked.

Pumpkins aren’t the only autumnal offering at Okes, not by a long shot.

People get lost, for just a little while, in an acre-wide corn maze. They breeze down a hillside slide and mosey along in a life-sized hamster wheel. There are giant Jenga and Connect Four games, as well as snacks and homemade goodies for sale.

“If you ask the kids, probably the favorite thing to do here is either to go get a pumpkin or to go down the slides,” said owner Jennifer Okes.

On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Pineville Elementary School and Bradley Elementary School students visited Okes for a school outing.

Field trip students visited animals at the farm and had lunch, but one activity seemed to stand out as the favorite.

Zackary Wallace, who attends Pineville, was among the 150 students at Okes on Wednesday morning.

His favorite thing to do?

“Go down the slide,” he said.

Connor Hood shared his favorite.

“Probably the slide,” said Hood. “I like the slide.”

Okes Family Farm is open to the public through October on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. and Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., weather permitting.

Admission is $10 for adults and does not include the cost of a pumpkin. Pumpkins are priced according to size.