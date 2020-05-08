Helping Hands reopens to serve community

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — After a couple months of being closed, a local organization is reopening its doors to the public. Helping Hands Community Resources in Beckley is opening to serve those struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Volunteer Hampton Hensley said they are are not giving out clothes, but they are continuing to distribute food.

“It’s open Tuesday through Friday from 9 to 12. And we aren’t giving away clothes we’re just giving away food at this time,” Hensley said.

Hensley said all of the volunteers wear masks when they are in the building. They are allowing just one customer in at a time to practice social distancing.