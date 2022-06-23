MULLENS, WV (WVNS)– One local city made history after the votes were canvased this week. Herbie Brooks was elected to the Mullens City Commission.

Herbie grew up in Mullens and went on to play basketball for WVU and is also the assistant basketball coach at Wyoming East.

According to Brooks, he’s the first African American commissioner elected to the commission in the City of Mullens. An achievement he’s proud of but believes it should not have taken until 2022 to happen.

“The significance of it is not lost on me. I’ll tell you there’s been many, many back in the day before me that could have done what I’m about to embark on and more qualified than myself but just different times,” said Brooks.

Brooks also said he’s not getting into politics before he is sworn in but is willing to listen to anyone on how to help the City of Mullens improve and grow.