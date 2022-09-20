Tonight will feature mostly clear skies and temperatures dropping down to the upper 50s to right around 60 degrees. It’s a pleasant night on the way!

Wednesday looks mostly dry as well with partly sunny skies and a much warmer day on the way. A strong cold front will be approaching the region by the end of the day, which could allow for a couple of isolated storms to be possible. The chances for rain will increase overnight and last through Thursday morning, where a brief strong wind gust or two can’t be ruled out. Highs Wednesday will be in the middle 80s in many locations, which is well above average for this time of year!

Thursday will be a bit of an overcast and dreary day to start with some light rain shower activity – especially over the WV mountains, where a northwest flow will keep some misty around. Some clearing will return for the afternoon, but it’s a cool day, with highs in the upper 60s. It’s a COLD night Thursday night, with temperatures dropping down into the lower 40s and upper 30s

Friday will certainly feel like fall with highs only making their way into the lower 60s with our mountain friends even cooler in the 50s. It’ll be a cold morning and a chilly evening once again so break out the sweaters! FROST is possible across the highest peaks both Friday night and Saturday night, though most of us will remain in the lower 40s. High school football will feature kickoff in the upper 50s, dropping down to around 50 by the end of the area games – needless to say that’s a bit of a change in comparison to last week.

Saturday features a lot of sunshine but it’s another cool day, with highs only in the upper 60s – a very fall-like day which will be great for the upcoming fall foliage!

Sunday we start to warm up ahead of our next rain maker with most of us staying dry under partly clear skies until sunset. A few rain chances are possible in the afternoon as temps work their way up to the middle to upper 70s for highs.

Monday looks cool once again behind Sunday’s storm system with morning showers and mist over the mountains and highs back in the lower 60s for most locations.

In our extended forecast, the cool weather pattern looks to continue for a few days, but we’re not done with the warmer weather just yet! Keep in mind that we DID get into the 90s during the first week of October 2019 – so hot days still happen from time to time during the end of September into the beginning of October – but it’s rare. No REAL cold weather looks in store yet with temperatures likely returning near normal in the lower to middle 70s ahead.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear skies. Lows in the upper 50s to around 60.

WEDNESDAY

Isolated shower late. Highs in the middle 80s.

THURSDAY

Morning showers likely. Cool day! Highs in the middle 60s.

FRIDAY

Sunny and a bit chilly! Highs in the lower 60s – bring a jacket for high school football!

SATURDAY

Sunny and still cool. Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY

Increasing clouds, with a few late afternoon showers. Highs in the middle 70s.

MONDAY

AM showers, especially over the mountain. PM clearing. Highs in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny and cool, with highs in the middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny and slightly warmer, with highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny and nice! Highs around 70.