Heritage Festival coming back to Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – A popular festival is returning to Fayetteville this weekend.

The Heritage Festival will take place in Downtown Fayetteville Saturday and Sunday.

Last year’s festivities were cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will feature a Fourth of July Parade, fireworks, live music and food. Zenda Vance, the Town Recorder for Fayetteville, is excited to see everyone come together after the pandemic.

“People have really missed having the festival in town and it’s just wonderful to have it back and we have people coming in from all over because they just love it,” Vance said.

The full schedule of events can be found here.