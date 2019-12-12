Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Heroes 4 Higher hosting fundraiser this weekend

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — If your kid is a super fan of superheroes, you can join Batman, Batgirl, Wonder Woman, and even take a picture in the Batmobile this Saturday!

Heroes 4 Higher is putting on a fundraiser at the Roland P. Sharp Alumni Center at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine.

The event starts at 5 p.m. and costs $20 per adult and $10 per child.

John Buckland, also known as the West Virginia Batman, said although the theme is Superheroes, they want people to get in the holiday spirit as well.

“We want people to get your favorite superhero shirt or outfit and then we want you to deck it out with Christmas stuff,” Buckland said. “So, think of it as an ugly superhero t-shirt/outfit Christmas event. Just really fun.”

All of the food and beverage is donated by Dream Makers Catering.

Every adult ticket purchased automatically enters you into a raffle for various items.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Helping the homeless this holiday season: what shelters really need and how to donate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Helping the homeless this holiday season: what shelters really need and how to donate"

Beckley Dance Theatre presents The Nutcracker

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beckley Dance Theatre presents The Nutcracker"

Raleigh County man creates Christmas Village light display at Grandview Road home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raleigh County man creates Christmas Village light display at Grandview Road home"

Chosen Road to host annual Hometown Christmas celebration

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chosen Road to host annual Hometown Christmas celebration"

McDowell County town still struggling with water problems

Thumbnail for the video titled "McDowell County town still struggling with water problems"

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library helps child read at young age

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dolly Parton's Imagination Library helps child read at young age"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News