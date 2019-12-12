Heroes 4 Higher hosting fundraiser this weekend

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — If your kid is a super fan of superheroes, you can join Batman, Batgirl, Wonder Woman, and even take a picture in the Batmobile this Saturday!

Heroes 4 Higher is putting on a fundraiser at the Roland P. Sharp Alumni Center at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine.

The event starts at 5 p.m. and costs $20 per adult and $10 per child.

John Buckland, also known as the West Virginia Batman, said although the theme is Superheroes, they want people to get in the holiday spirit as well.

“We want people to get your favorite superhero shirt or outfit and then we want you to deck it out with Christmas stuff,” Buckland said. “So, think of it as an ugly superhero t-shirt/outfit Christmas event. Just really fun.”

All of the food and beverage is donated by Dream Makers Catering.

Every adult ticket purchased automatically enters you into a raffle for various items.