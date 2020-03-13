Heroin arrest made during traffic stop in Welch

WELCH,WV (WVNS)– A man is in jail after a traffic stop led to a drug arrest in McDowell County. Officer Harman with the Welch Police Department responded to a drug tip he received on Friday, March 13, 2020.

He pulled a car over on Virginia Ave. in Welch. In the car, Officer Harman found heroin, marijuana, hydrocodone, oxycodone, and $1,040 in cash. The driver was identified as 19-year-old Michael Price of Kimball.

Price was arraigned in front of magistrate Danny Mitchell. His bond was set at $78,000. Price is being held in the McDowell County Holding Facility until he can be transferred to the Southwestern Regional Jail

