BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A community theater group in Beckley will perform at the annual BEX Arts Festival on Friday, July 14, and Saturday, July 15, 2023.

How Great Thou Art Theatre Group, which offers a summer arts camp to local youth in the Southern West Virginia Multi-Cultural Museum and Community Center at 100 Washington Street, claims a number of strong Gospel singers as members, HGTA Director Crystal Tucker said on Monday, July 10, 2023.

Tucker said HGTA singers will offer two performances at Raleigh Theatre on Neville Street as part of BEX.

“We’re actually going to be doing a Gospel showcase. It’s going to just feature some of our very talented Gospel singers, and groups,” said Tucker. “And we’re just going to all get together and enjoy some good, gospel music.”

Tickets are $10 each, and the shows start at 7 p.m. on July 14 and 15, Tucker said.