Hico man facing charges after domestic incident

HICO, WV (WVNS) — A Hico man is facing charges following a domestic incident in Fayette County.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies were dispatched to a home in the Hico area over the weekend. He said deputies learned a man entered the home in the early morning, then he allegedly attacked a woman in the driveway outside after she attempted to avoid him. The releases states when deputies arrived at the home, they found the man hiding in a laundry room cabinet. He allegedly struck a deputy in the face.

Justin Holiday, 39, is facing charges of Domestic Battery, Entering without Breaking, Obstructing an Officer, Battery on an Officer. Holiday also had an arrest warrant in Fayette County for Domestic Battery.

Holiday is now awaiting court proceedings.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.