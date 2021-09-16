Hico man wins free gas in vaccine lottery

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A local Hico man won free gas for 10 years thanks to Governor Jim Justice’s ‘Do it for Babydog: Round 2’ Vaccine Lottery.

Lewis Wood from Hico was surprised by Justice at the Fayette County Courthouse Thursday morning. Wood said he survived a severe case of COVID-19 where he spent 18 days in the hospital and seven days on a ventilator. He urges all West Virginians to get vaccinated.

Justice also surprised Aron Sattler of Mount Nebo in Nicholas County, WV with a new 2021 Roush Stage 3 Mustang.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories