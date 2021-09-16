Hico man wins free gas in vaccine lottery

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A local Hico man won free gas for 10 years thanks to Governor Jim Justice’s ‘Do it for Babydog: Round 2’ Vaccine Lottery.

Lewis Wood from Hico was surprised by Justice at the Fayette County Courthouse Thursday morning. Wood said he survived a severe case of COVID-19 where he spent 18 days in the hospital and seven days on a ventilator. He urges all West Virginians to get vaccinated.

Justice also surprised Aron Sattler of Mount Nebo in Nicholas County, WV with a new 2021 Roush Stage 3 Mustang.