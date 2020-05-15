High Density Population testing begins in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Free COVID-19 testing took place Friday, May 15, 2020 in multiple counties across southern West Virginia.

In Raleigh County, this testing was held at the Commission on Aging from 9 a.m until 4 p.m. This testing was coordinated by the West Virginia DHHR and conducted by the WV National Guard and the Raleigh County Health Department.

Those who want to be tested do not need proof of insurance, only a form of identification. Everyone can be tested, including people who are asymptomatic. Minors have to be accompanied by adults to get tested.

This high density population testing will also take place Saturday, May 16, 2020 from 9 a.m until 4 p.m.