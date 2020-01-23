High hospital bill has family asking questions

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Imagine getting ready for bed before suddenly having to rush a loved one to the hospital. That is what the Langridge family went through in July of 2019 after Jim’s wife had a heart attack.

“It was late, 9 o’clock somewhere around there. Ambulance came took her to the hospital in the ambulance. She was in full heart attack, I mean it was not good,” Langridge said.

After arriving at Princeton Community Hospital, Jim’s wife, Linda, received a cardiac cath and was told she needed to be flown to Roanoke or Charleston for further treatment. While getting prepared to fly to Roanoke, Jim said he signed many forms, but was never told what exactly he was signing.

He said his wife was released after getting a stent put in and three weeks later received a bill from Med-Trans Medical Transport for $47,000. He said he asked his insurance company and the transportation company why the cost is so incredibly high.

“The insurance company explained that the helicopter, even though our insurance has Carilion is network for us and the helicopter clearly said on it Carilion, the insurance company says they’re not in network,” Langridge said.

Jim said while he does think anything will happen with their case, he is hoping this will raise awareness to the issue of high medical costs. He also hopes his story will enlighten others before they make a trip to the hospital.

“They don’t explain to you what your signing or disclose the cost,” Langridge said. “They simply say we need you to sign this we need you to sign that.”

59 News did reach out to both Med-Trans Air Medical Transport and the Langridge’s insurance company for a comment. We are waiting for a response.