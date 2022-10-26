Tonight features mostly cloudy skies with temperatures dropping to around 40 degrees. A little mountain drizzle can’t be ruled out with a northwest breeze kicking in but most of us will be dry.

Thursday provides an increase in sunshine throughout the day after some morning clouds, especially over the mountains with a northwest flow. An area of high pressure over the Great Lakes will usher in cooler temperatures, so despite the abundant afternoon sun, we’ll see highs only in the middle to upper 50s.

Friday bring a southeasterly breeze back into the area, which is a warmer and drier wind – so the temperatures we’ll be on the rise! Highs will be right around 60 degrees under mostly sunny skies. That will make for perfect conditions for high school football games, with temperatures at kickoff in the lower 50s dropping into the lower to middle 40s by the end of area games.

Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny and warm once again, with highs in the lower to middle 60s out ahead of our next storm system. We will be dry so it’ll be a great day to get any last minute fall foliage photos as we begin to work on wrapping up the marvelous season in southern West Virginia and Virginia.

Sunday brings our next system closer to the region, especially by the afternoon. It’ll be close enough to where a couple of afternoon sprinkles can’t be ruled out. With the increase in clouds and a few sprinkles around, temperatures will drop a touch back into the upper 50s to right around 60 degrees.

Halloween unfortunately looks to provide more tricks than treats this year as of now. The aforementioned low pressure system will be nearby and that looks to provide a good chance for showers at times. We’ll fine tune this forecast as we get closer – but you may want to consider an umbrella to go with the candy bucket if your town’s trick-or-treat hours are on the holiday itself! Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s with the clouds and showers around.

Tuesday’s rain chances will be dependent on how our storm system can get out of the region but at this point, showers still look likely, with highs in the middle 50s.

Wednesday begins a slow clearing trend into the area, with sunshine returning by the afternoon and highs in the lower 60s.

Looking ahead, there’s not any substantial cold weather spells looming ahead – so no snow threats for the next couple of weeks. However, it also doesn’t look overly warm either, with generally near seasonal conditions expected to persist into the first week of November. Keep in mind that with the leaves hitting the ground, it’s easy tinder for brush fires to start, so please be careful burning and follow the rules in place regarding burning!

TONIGHT:

Mountain drizzle possible, otherwise mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

THURSDAY:

Decreasing clouds throughout the day. Highs in the middle to upper 50s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny and beautiful for high school football! Highs around 60.

SATURDAY:

Partly to mostly sunny and nice! Highs in the lower 60s.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy with a shower or two late. Highs around 60.

HALLOWEEN:

Showers likely at times. Highs in the middle to upper 50s.

TUESDAY:

Showers linger. Highs in the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

A morning sprinkle or two with afternoon sun. Highs in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny and nice! Highs in the middle 60s.

FRIDAY:

Partly sunny and warm once again! Highs in the middle 60s.

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny with highs in the middle 60s.