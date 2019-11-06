High School Football Playoff Picture – Southern West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The 59 SportsZone features roughly 20 high school football teams in southern West Virginia. With only one week remaining in the 2019 regular season, a playoff picture is taking shape.

In Class AAA, only one team is still alive. The #9 Greenbrier East Spartans (6-3) have already clinched a spot in the playoffs. At the beginning of the season, quarterback Kyle King said the team’s goal is to host a playoff game this year. For that to happen, the Spartans need a win this week at #14 Riverside (4-5) and they need #8 Huntington (5-4) to lose at home to #3 Spring Valley (8-1).

Class AA is always very competitive and in the final week, things can fluctuate quite a bit. The #4 Bluefield Beavers (8-1) have already clinched a playoff birth. The Beavers will host Woodrow Wilson (1-8) on Friday at Mitchell Stadium. The Beavers need to win and might need help if they want to host more than one playoff game.

The #9-ranked Shady Spring Tigers (9-1) have already wrapped up their regular season, and now have to wait for their official playoff position. They will need a North Marion loss or other help to host a playoff game, otherwise they’ll be on the road, potentially visiting North Marion.

The #10 Nicholas County Grizzlies (7-2) will host Princeton on Friday in Summersville. Nicholas County has already clinched, but are most likely stuck in their position pending any wild losses.

The #11 Wyoming East Warriors are currently tied in the rankings with Mingo Central and Winfield. Fortunately, those teams play each other on Friday. East (7-2) will host the Liberty Raiders (4-5) on Friday in the War Zone. East needs a win to stay in the playoffs, they haven’t officially clinched yet.

The #17 James Monroe Mavericks are on the outside looking in. The Mavs will host Point Pleasant on Friday and need to win to stay alive. They also need someone above them to lose.

In Class A, the #4 Greenbrier West Cavaliers (8-1) have won six games in a row. On Friday, the Cavs will host Mount View (4-5). The Cavaliers can lock up the opportunity to host more than one playoff game with a win.

The #8 Midland Trail Patriots (6-3) have clinched a playoff birth, but need a win over Pocahontas County (3-6) to lock up a home game next week.

The Meadow Bridge Wildcats (5-4) are on the outside looking in. According to the WVSSAC rankings, they come in at #19 in the state. They need a win on Friday over Gilmer County and will need some help in order to keep their season going.

The first round of the state playoffs begin on Friday, Nov. 15th.