High School Football Preview: Dave Moneypenny looking for success in first year with Oak Hill

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — The 2020 football season brings a new head man at the helm for Oak Hill Football. With eight years of head coaching experience under his belt, Dave MoneyPenny will take the field for his first season in red and black as a Red Devil.

During the last eight weeks, Moneypenny has been able to make connections with his players that he said will lead to success on and off the field.

“Learning who these kids are as individuals, relationships, learning about who they are, what they can do and what makes them tick,” Moneypenny said.

Coming into a new team can be difficult for not just the coach, but also the players; however, the response from the team has been positive. Junior running back and wide receiver, Leonard Farrow, said he is pleased with how things are going with Coach Moneypenny in charge.

“He has adjusted real well to us. I like him, I like him a lot. I feel like he can lead us to a really good season and really good record,” Farrow said.

Moneypenny said the depth on the field should make for an offensively successful team. He even said they have so much depth that it is making his job difficult when choosing starters.

“We are going to be a run oriented team. We always have been. We have the capability of throwing the ball. We have a lot of good kids out here,” Moneypenny said. “Offensively, I think that potentially we have the ability to put some points on the board at times.”

Defensively, he is hoping to utilize speed by teaching the boys to take proper angles. A season that was up in their air, now has players and coaches amped up to be under those Friday night lights.