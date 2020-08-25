High School Football Preview: Greenbrier West hopes to keep last year’s momentum going

CHARMCO, WV (WVNS) — Coach Toby Harris is back on the sidelines for his second year coaching the Cavaliers after coming out of retirement. He was able to lead his team to a 10-2 season in 2019 with a playoff appearance, something that was not expected.

“They played hard, worked hard, everything fell into place and we were able to win. We have most of our kids back so we have high expectations this year. I’ll be disappointed if we don’t go out there and win some games,” Harris said.

The Cavaliers have a lot of seasoned players returning. Including senior running back and defensive end Noah Brown. He finished his junior year breaking school records with 28 touchdowns and more than 2,100 yards. He said he put in work during the off season to help lead his team to a successful season.

“Hoping to get a state championship, I mean that’s what everyone shoots for right? With the group of kids we’ve got, I mean, I think we’ve got a chance. We just have to take one week at a time, one game at a time, hopefully see if it pays off,” Harris said.

The seniors are trying to lead by example to leave the program in good hands with the underclassmen. It all starts in the off season said defensive lineman and offensive tackle, Hunter Starkey.

“Straight out of season we went inside, lifting and training for speed. Throughout the summer we’ve just been getting together without the coaches and just training,” Starkey said.

The Cavaliers open up at home against the Summers County Bobcats. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.