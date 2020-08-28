High School Football Preview: PikeView Panthers building off last season

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Jason Spears is heading into his second year with the PikeView Panthers, with only one win under his belt. He is hoping the 2020 season looks different.

“More success this year. There are things I had to change as a coach, things I needed to do for myself to help my players and everything. So more success and have a little fun,” Spears said.

The Panthers will be led by senior quarterback, Tyler Meadows. It has been quite a few years since he stepped on the gridiron, but he feels confident with the abilities of his offense.

“They know what they are doing, and that is a big part. It is really easy because all of the seniors that are playing on the offense, just know what they are doing and I have all my linemen. I am excited to see what my line can do,” Meadows said.

Coach Spears is expecting big things from his offense after making some changes in the off-season. He wants to see a big improvement in their ground game.

“With the offense we are running, it is simple but effective. We’re going to try and embrace the run game this year,” Spears said. “We did a lot of passing last year and we are going to change that a little bit. Embrace the run game cause we have some power runners and some speed, and our offense is going to look really good.”

The team may be low in numbers, but conditioning has been a huge part of the Panthers off-season, so they are prepared to play on both sides of the ball.

“We’ve been going very intense since June, working out everyday. It’s tough, but we’re pretty well conditioned now,” Meadows said.

PikeView will start their season on the road against Independence on Friday, September 4, 2020.