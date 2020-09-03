High School Football Preview: Warriors head into 2020 season with new head coach

NEW RICHMOND, WV (WVNS) — The 2020 high school football season is starting a week later than originally scheduled thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. First Year Head Coach for the Wyoming East Warriors, Jimmy Adkins, said being a new coach is normally a challenge, but throwing a pandemic into the mix creates even more challenges.

“Getting guidelines from the health department and the SSAC, and of course we got to do what they ask in order to have a season,” Adkins said. “It’s kind of been hectic, but at the end of the day we are going to do whatever we can to make sure the kids get out here and play.”

After losing to Oak Glen in the first round of playoffs last year, the Wyoming East Warriors are looking to make another playoff push in 2020. Adkins said to make that push, their defense has to improve.

“We really got to improve on defense. I mean there were multiple games where we gave up 20 or 30 points a game,” Adkins said. “So I mean that’s really one, especially when I come into this job, that we got to fix.”

Adkins said the energy in Wyoming County is high and ready for football to be back.

“I mean it’s sky high here. I mean we are and everybody is flying around, coaches, kids, families. I mean the whole county is really excited to get back,” Adkins said.

The Warriors will be traveling to Pendleton County Friday night to kick off the season at 6 p.m.