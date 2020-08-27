High School Football Preview: Westside looking for more wins this season

CLEAR FORK, WV (WVNS) — The Westside Renegades are hoping to improve from a 2-8 record in 2019. Assistant Coach Justin Cogar said after uncertainty of whether a season would happen, they are glad to be back on the field.

“So far we’ve had a pretty good energy. I think that’s been the biggest positive I’ve seen just with all that is going on. I think getting back out here and getting back into something normal is good for these kids. And they’ve had a good attitude about it, so it’s been good so far,” Cogar said.

Cogar said building team chemistry will be key in winning more games in 2020.

“Just trying to get a lot more chemistry. I think that’s been an issue in the past, is kind of getting everybody on the same page,” Cogar said. “And I think that has been our main focus and it’s went pretty well so far.”

The Renegades will face off against the Oak Hill Red Devils in Week One. He said they just need to focus on playing Renegade Football heading into Week One.

“We’re kind of going in blind. Week One is always kind of like that, so we’re just focusing on us and doing what we do. So if we execute, we will see what happens,” Cogar said.

Westside will host Oak Hill Friday, Sept. 4 in Clear Fork at 7:30 p.m.