High School Football Week One Recap

WVNS — After a long six months, high school football teams around the state took to the gridiron for week one of the season. Here are all the final scores from week one.

Bluefield vs. Princeton-Final:15-13

Shady Spring @ Nicholas County- Final: 29-27

Greenbrier East vs. Woodrow Wilson- Final: 39-12

Pendleton County vs. Wyoming East- Final: 28-0

Westside vs. Mt. View- Final: 38-6

Greenbrier West vs. Summers County- Final: 34-6

Independence vs. Pikeview- Final: 71-0

Pocahontas County @ Moorefield- Final 38-6

