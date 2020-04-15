High school seniors pursue careers in healthcare, inspired by healthcare workers during COVID-19 pandemic

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Nurses and doctors are fighting on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, showing the world just how difficult their jobs can be. But two Princeton High School Seniors told 59News they are ready for the challenge.

Erin Wellman is a senior at Princeton Senior High School. She said she wants to start her education in Exercise Physiology and eventually attend med school to work in emergency medicine.

“Coming back here I feel like I could just serve a lot of the community which is something I’ve always been passionate about,” Wellman said.

Wellman had an internship at a local hospital that had to be cancelled because of COVID-19. But she said the short time she was there really inspired her.

“Just getting to know these people and seeing how passionate they are about helping people made me realize that’s what I want to do when I grow up. And it made me realize that this is my future,” Wellman said.

Kaylee Cline is also a senior at Princeton Senior High School. She hopes to attend Bluefield State College this fall and be accepted into their nursing program.

“When I enter the health care field, I want my patients to feel valued and care for in many ways,” Cline said.

Both seniors told 59News they are not fearful; watching health care workers and their bravery, only makes them more excited to jump in, and maybe one day be prepared if we ever have to go through something like this again.

“I hope that when it’s my turn to serve the community, we’re better prepared,” Wellman said.