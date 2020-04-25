High school seniors react to the early end of the school year

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– On Tuesday, April 21, 2020 Governor Jim Justice announced schools would remain closed for the remainder of the academic year to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Princeton High School Senior Brayden Quesenberrry said he did not expect the last days of March to be the final times he would walk the halls.

“It’s like we had a last day and we didn’t even know it and it’s kind of just a weird feeling,” Quesenberry said. “You can look back and know that was your last day but it’s not like you got to have that feeling of remembering.”

When Governor Jim Justice announced schools would remain closed for the rest of the school year due to COVID-19, Senior Jenna Belcher had to accept that staple activities with their classmates would be cut short and they will have to find other ways to spend time together before going off to college.

“You grow up with all of these kids that just become like family to you and they are your best friends,” Belcher said. “I think that is what I am going to miss just the routine of seeing everybody everyday and talking to them and interacting with them.”

They weren’t able to say a proper farewell to their teachers but they have a message for them now.

“Give them a big hug and say thank you for all that they have done for me and all that they have taught me, help me grow not only educationally but also just through life,” Belcher said.

“Just thank them for everything they have done for me in and out of the classroom. And just how much of an impact they had on making my high school experience so much better,” Quesenberry said.

Belcher and Quesenberry want to remind all the students still in high school to not take any day for granted because you never know when it will be your last.

“Just take it one day at a time. Literally just treat everyday like it’s your last cause it honestly could be and it goes by like blinking your eyes,” Quesenberry said. “Don’t take it for granite and don’t wish it away because like us we didn’t know our last day was gonna be our last day, and I know any of us would be willing to go back for one day just to you know get that closure that we need,” Belcher said.