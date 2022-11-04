UPDATE (10:38 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4): The student killed on I-64 on Thursday has been identified.

The Milton Police Department said that 17-year-old Caige Rider, a senior at Cabell Midland High School, suffered fatal injuries after being struck by a vehicle on I-64 Eastbound.

UPDATE (9:20 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4): Cabell County Schools Director of Communications Jedd Flowers announced Friday that the school day pep rally scheduled for today at Cabell Midland High School has been canceled.

Flowers said that the football game planned for Friday evening will continue as scheduled.

“District and school leaders feel it is important to continue with tonight’s game so that the students, staff, players and the Cabell Midland community are provided with an opportunity to gather together to show care and support for one another following this shared loss,” said Flowers.

UPDATE: (6:01 P.M. Nov. 3, 2022) – I-64E has reopened in Milton after a high school student was fatally struck by a vehicle, authorities say.

According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, the Cabell Midland High School student was being picked up by his parents and as they were leaving school property, the student allegedly jumped from the car and ran toward the interstate where he was hit by an oncoming jeep.

Cabell County School officials say support staff will be at the school on Friday, Nov. 4.

UPDATE: (4:35 P.M. Nov. 3, 2022) – A high school student struck by a vehicle on I-64 has died, according to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle.

Zerkle tells WOWK 13 News the incident happened just after 2 p.m. this afternoon, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

The sheriff says the Cabell Midland High School student was being picked up by his parents and as they were leaving school property, the student allegedly jumped from the car and ran toward the interstate.

As the student attempted to run across the interstate, he was hit by an oncoming jeep, Zerkle says. The driver and passengers in the vehicle did sustain minor injuries in the crash, according to authorities.

Zerkle says the Milton Police Department will handle the investigation.

UPDATE: (3:30 P.M. Nov. 3, 2022) – Cabell County Schools confirms a pedestrian struck this afternoon on I-64 is a high school student. There is no word on the student’s condition at this time.

School officials say support staff will be at county schools on Friday, Nov. 4.

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A pedestrian has been struck on I-64 in the Milton area, the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office says.

According to the Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, traffic is at a complete stop on I-64 East just past the Huntington Mall exit due to the crash.

There is no word on the person’s condition at this time.

Traffic on I-64E is at a stand still after a pedestrian was struck in Cabell County. (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Reporter Lane Ball)

Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, the West Virginia State Police and Cabell County EMS are on the scene.

