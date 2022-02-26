BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Local high school students got the chance to compete for scholarship prizes at WVU Tech on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

The competition was for students in grades nine through 12 who know at least one programming language. These include Java, Python, C, and C-sharp.

Ranjith Munasinghe, Chair of the Department of Computer Science and Information Systems at WVU Tech, said the purpose is to get kids interested in the field of STEM, science, technology, engineering, and math. He added, hopefully, this leads to the students entering the workforce in STEM.

“These days, every problem we have, all the solutions we come up with for our problems are computer solutions,” Munasinghe said. “If you look at the job market these days, the growth for computer science is unparalleled.”

Prizes include a $3,000 scholarship, various other smaller scholarships for winners, and even some gift cards. The scholarships can be used to send your child to WVU Tech for four years.