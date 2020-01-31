High school students get new musical experience at Concord University

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) – Musically talented high school students from West Virginia are getting a new experience this week.

Concord University is hosting its Honors Band Camp. Band Director, David Ball, said the students were organized into three groups: a middle school group, a high school group, and an advanced group for those who exceeded expectations.

“It’s what they enjoy. It’s their thing in high school that’s so different than everyone else,” Ball said. “I think this is a good opportunity for them to come together and get to share that and experience that type of growth.”

The Honor Band program will conclude with a concert on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. The concert is free, but you can make a donation.