ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Students from local high schools competed for scholarships at one university in Mercer County.

The annual Concord University Business Challenge gives high school juniors and seniors the chance to test in challenge exams including accounting, business, math, hospitality, and more.

After the exams, the administration gave out awards to students who did best overall in their challenge tests.

Dr. Amanda Sauchuck, the chair of the Department of Business, said the challenge also gives students a chance to tour campus and enjoy the University.

“I think it gives them a sense of preparedness. They get a chance to walk around campus and experience, at least for the morning, of what it’s like to be a Concord college student,” Dr. Sauchuck said.

12 students won scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $4,000. The top two students received a $4,000 scholarship which can be used through 8 semesters.