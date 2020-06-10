High voter turnout seen in Greenbrier County

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Greenbrier County had a high turnout for the primary election on June 9, 2020.

County Clerk, Robin Loudermilk, told 59News more than 9,000 ballots were cast Tuesday at precincts. On top of that, Loudermilk added they received more than 90 percent of their absentee ballots back, adding more than 4,000 votes.

“None of the races were that close, so the results will probably stay like they are, more than likely,” Loudermilk said.

Loudermilk added just one day after the election, they received 47 more absentee ballots. These ballots will be counted during the canvas on June 15, 2020. Any ballot post marked by June 9, 2020 will be accepted.