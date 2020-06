ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — High water was reported in Greenbrier and Monroe Counties.

Monroe County Dispatchers confirmed one woman is trapped in her home due to high water. Rescue crews are on their way.

The worst flooding area is in Alderson. Greenbrier County Dispatchers advised people to avoid Route 12 and Route 63.

Always remember to not drive or walk through flood waters. If you are in a flooding emergency, please dial 911.