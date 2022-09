(WVNS) — Another week of High School Football is in the books. Here is a look at the scores to our areas matchups.

Midland Trail 31, Meadow Bridge 8

Princeton 20, Oak Hill 17

Nicholas County 71, Wyoming East 7

Greenbrier West 54, Pocahontas County 0

Buffalo 62, Mount View 22

River View 20, Sherman 32

Shady Spring 28, Summers County 20

Liberty 0, PikeView 14

Independence 70, Poca 8

Greenbrier East 42, Robert C. Byrd 14

Richlands 3, Graham 48

Pulaski 35, Bluefield 33

Montcalm 24, Paden City 8