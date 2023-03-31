BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A highway safety officer with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department cautions drivers to be aware of high-profile vehicles during times of strong winds.



Tall vehicles with flat sides, including semi-trucks, campers, SUVs and pick-up trucks, are more likely to be blown by fast winds, said Lt. Jason Redden on Friday, March 31, 2023.

“Leave plenty of distance between you and that vehicle,” said Redden. “A sudden gust of wind can shove that vehicle into another lane, without that vehicle expecting it. It can happen in a split second, and you won’t have time to react.”

Redden reminded people to keep away from power lines which are blown onto the ground. Downed power lines can carry a deadly electrical current.